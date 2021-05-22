Russian president’s aide: Working-age population to be shrinking until 2nd half of 2020s

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s working-age population will be decreasing until the second half of the 2020s, and that will have a negative impact on economic growth, Maxim Oreshkin, the Russian presidential aide, said at the New Knowledge educational marathon on Saturday.

"We can see that since about 2013-2015 Russia’s economy has faced a dramatic decline in the working-age population, which will last until the second half of the 2020s. It is something that was predetermined and nothing could be done about in the past 20 years, and certainly, it has become of the serious factors in curbing the pace of economic growth," Oreshkin said.