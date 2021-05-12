Resumption of flights to Egyptian resorts depends on epidemiological situation

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The resumption of flights between Russia and Egyptian resorts depends on the epidemiological situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters on Wednesday.
"It all depends on the epidemiological situation. Our key task is to preserve our citizens’ health," he said when asked when the air service with Egyptian resorts may be reopened.
On April 23, Egypt’s Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said following a telephone conversation between presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, that they agreed to fully resume flights between the airports of the two countries, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. The Kremlin confirmed the agreement to fully resume flights between Russia and Egypt, including with Egyptian resorts.
Flights between Egypt and Russia were resumed in early September 2020. Starting April 1, Russian citizens can fly to Egypt not only from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but from regional airports as well. Currently regular flights to Cairo are performed five times per week.