Construction of Russian stretch of NordStream 2 won't affect environment, says operator

"Nord Stream 2 AG has summarized the results of the final cycle of environmental monitoring during the pipeline construction in Russia. Observations demonstrate localized and short-term impacts with no significant influence over the environment of the Kurgalsky Nature Reserve. Monitoring in the Kurgalsky reserve will continue into the operational phase to ensure successful reinstatement," the operator says.

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The construction of the Russian section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline did not have any significant impact on the environment of the region, in particular at the Kurgalsky reserve, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, said in a press released. The statement was released following the results of environmental monitoring.

"The environmental monitoring of the Nord Stream 2 offshore and onshore construction in Russia shows that impacts have been in line with or less than predicted, confirming the conclusions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. The 2020 monitoring - the last cycle during the construction stage - demonstrates localized and short-term impacts in line with project documentation," the operator says.

"No impacts occurred at the offshore section, and ichthyofauna was not affected. There were no changes found in marine biota living conditions, water quality, bottom sediments, or benthic and planktonic community structures, as compared to the 2019 monitoring prior to the construction and 2015-2016 survey data. Impact on the Kurgalsky Nature Reserve habitats was in line with the EIA: no negative impacts on the soil or hazardous exogenous processes were detected," according to the press release.

What’s next?

"The environmental monitoring in Russia will be continued to assess further recovery of natural biotopes onshore and offshore. At the offshore section, surveys of all biotic components and annual hydro-and geochemical monitoring of the water area are planned to be conducted seasonally in the first two years of operations, after which the surveys will be continued at sparser intervals. The three-year monitoring in the Kurgalsky Nature Reserve will focus on: vegetation within the corridor; restoration of the peat; exogenous processes in the dunes; the structure and condition of plant communities in areas adjacent to the pipeline route; the recovery of rare and protected flora species, biotopical fauna distribution, nesting sites of rare and protected species; and animal migration routes," Nord Strema 2 AG adds.

"Nord Stream 2’s monitoring in Russia is part of a comprehensive environmental monitoring programme along the entire pipeline route to assess the environmental impact of the project before, during and after construction. This monitoring is a commitment made by Nord Stream 2, and a legal requirement applicable in Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany, through which the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline passes," the project’s operator says.