‘Comply with international law’: Diplomat calls out US meddling in Nord Stream 2 project

"It would be a good idea for the US to set an example by complying with the relevant norms of international law and eventually stop putting up illegal hurdles to the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project," she told a briefing on Friday.

"Even though the United States is not a party to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, [it] poses as a staunch advocate of freedom of the seas open to all countries. That’s just like them, isn’t it? While not being a party to the relevant international process they demand that everyone employ their [the US’] own view of certain rules," the diplomat pointed out.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline’s construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to Washington’s sanctions. However, work resumed in December 2020 after a year-long pause.