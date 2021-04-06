Construction of cableway to China starts in Russia's Blagoveshchensk

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, April 6. /TASS/. Construction of a cableway over the Amur River to connect Russia’s Blagoveshchensk and China’s Heihe has started in Blagoveshchensk. The first pile has been driven on the Russian shore on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The general contractor of the international cross-border aerial cableway across the Amur River between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe cities has started construction of the pile footing today. A special platform has been outfitted on the site and the required machinery is present there," said Executive Director of Region Company Vladimir Konovalov.

According to the design, the cableway over Amur between Russia and China will be 973 meters long. It will consist of four lines and operate under the pendulum principle. A single gondola capacity will be up to 110 individuals. Construction is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2022.