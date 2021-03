Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says

BERLIN, March 26. /TASS/. The construction of Nord Stream 2 will be finalized this year, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia’s gas producer Gazprom Viktor Zubkov told reporters on Friday.

"The active work is underway, with quite a bit remaining to be done," he said. "It will surely be completed this year, definitely," Zubkov added.

The works have been fulfilled by "90-92%," he noted.