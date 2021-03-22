CIS nations condemn interventions that seek to topple legitimate gov'ts, statement reads

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states condemn the interference in internal affairs of sovereign states in order to topple legitimate governments, the Minister said in a joint statement Monday.

"We once again underscore the importance of the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs of sovereign states, we condemn any intervention that seeks to organize the toppling of legitimate governments as a violation of this principle - as well as the extraterritorial use of national law in violation of international law," says the statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.