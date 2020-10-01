Mariinsky Mine negotiates export of precious stones in 2021

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Mariinsky Mine, the sole Russian emeralds miner, has negotiated export sales amounting to the annual emeralds and beryls production in 2021, a mine spokesperson told TASS.

"The mine will supply emeralds for exports in 2021 in the amount over 100 mln rubles ($1.3 mln). Despite the 80% drop in the demand for precious stones, the enterprise managed to contract the annual volume of raw crystals. This has never occurred before in the mine’s history," the spokesperson said.

One of companies is ready to contract procurement of 20 kg of emeralds in 2021 at the same time.

Mariinsky Mine is the enterprise established on the basis of the Malyshevskoe emerald and beryl deposit, one of three such deposits across the globe. The mine annually processes 94,000 tonnes of ore and produces 150 kg of emeralds, 15 kg of alexandrites and over 5 tonnes of beryls.