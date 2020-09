MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a directive to resume international air service with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Maldives on a mutual basis, the government’s press service reported on Thursday.

"Egypt (Cairo), three flights a week; the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), two flights a week; the Republic of Maldives (Velana airport), two flights a week," the statement said.