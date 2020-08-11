Media: Hainan to generously reward organizers of major forums

HAIKOU, August 11. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will reward the organizers of major exhibitions and forums on the island with cash — up to 7 million yuan (about $ 1 million), reported the Sanya Daily.

According to the newspaper, the local administration has recently approved a new strategy aimed at expanding and strengthening Hainan's external contacts. Officially, this state program will come into force on September 1.

"This way we can breathe new life into the exhibition industry," explained a representative of a local company specializing in organizing large-scale events. "We need to increase the number of projects at the national and global levels."

According to the Sanya administration, the city plans to seize the opportunity to host many more major international events. One of the key tasks is "to intensify the development of industries related to the latest technologies, projects in the field of network space, with the financial sector, medicine and healthcare."

"There will be closer cross-sectoral cooperation, there will be new opportunities for using the existing advantages. At the same time, the quality of events held on Hainan will increase and their scale will increase as well," the representative of the local department of commerce pointed out.

According to statistics, in 2019, more than 8,700 various exhibitions, forums and conferences were held in Sanya - by 3% more than in the previous 12 months. More than a thousand people took part in 75 of said events, and over 10,000 — in one of those. According to this indicator, the city ranks first on Hainan, and the authorities expect that in the future its status of a place, which hosts prestigious large-scale events periodically, will elevate constantly.