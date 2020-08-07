Chechen leader Kadyrov’s incomes up by almost $2 million in 2019

GROZNY, August 7. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov earned a sum of 147.99 million rubles, or more than two million US dollars, in 2019, or by nearly 140 million rubles more than in 2018, as follows from Kadyrov’s tax return made public on the Chechen government’s website on Friday.

According to the document, Kadyrov’s property includes a house of 2,344.3 square meters and a land plot 3,668 square meters in area, as in his previous tax return. Apart from that, he also possesses a land plot of 2,836 square meters and a house of 300 square meters shared with his wife and 12 minor children. He has no personal vehicles.

His wife’s incomes for 2019 stood at 2.4 million rubles, or over $32,560 dollars. She also has an apartment of 209.8 square meters in area.