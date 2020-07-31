Hainan Airlines launches flight from Guangzhou to Boao

HAIKOU, July 31. /TASS/. China's Hainan Airlines has launched a direct flight from Guangzhou (southern Guangdong province) to Boao (Hainan province). According to the Hainan Daily, this will reduce the load on two key airports of the island in Haikou and Sanya. The first flight from Guangzhou to Boao arrived on 28 July and lasted 1.5 hours.

Along with Guangdong province, Hainan Airlines also launched a direct flight from Beijing to Boao on July 28. As previously reported by the press service of the air carrier, on the occasion of the launch of this flight until August 31, there will be a promotion: each of the passengers who bought tickets online has the right to receive a coupon — a cash equivalent in the amount of 2,880 yuan (about $ 410). It can be used when purchasing stuff at the Boao duty free store.

The airport, where flights from Guangzhou and Beijing will arrive, is located in the small village of Zhongyuan, 15 km from Boao, accessible by bus or taxi.

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. According to the Chinese top diplomat, this regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".