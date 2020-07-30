US administration extends permit for LNG export until 2050

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US administration has extended the permit for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) until 2050, US President Donald Trump said in Texas on Wednesday. His speech was broadcast by national news broadcasters.

"My administration is announcing today that export authorizations for American liquefied natural gas can now be extended through the year 2050," Trump said.

US Department of Energy (DOE) explained that the permit concerns the sale of American LNG to countries the US has no bilateral free trade agreements with. Prior to this, the US authorities extended this permit for only 20 years.

"This policy to utilize export terms through 2050 is the latest of several measures DOE, under President Trump, has taken to support US LNG exports and the benefits they bring both to the United States and to our allies around the world," US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said as quoted by his department’s press service.

"Just this year, LNG exports from the United States will reduce our trade deficit by over $10 billion. Furthermore, LNG exports in the United States are providing tens of thousands of jobs and have led to the investment of billions of dollars in infrastructure," he said.

The US exports LNG to 38 countries on five continents, according to the Department of Energy.

Infrastructure projects in Texas

Also on Wednesday, the US President signed several permits related to infrastructure projects in Texas. Two of them, according to the President, will facilitate the export of Texas oil to Mexico.

"I will sign four critical permits granting approval to vital pipeline and railway infrastructure on our nation’s border," he said prior to signing.

"This will include two permits allowing the export of Texas crude to Mexico," he said.