Hainan to host 2020 Global e-Sports Summit on August 24

HAIKOU, Juky 16. /TASS/. Hainan will host the Global e-Sports Summit and the annual Tencent e-sports conference on August 24, www.hinews.cn reported citing Tencent press service.

The Global e-Sports Summit is being held for the third time. The first one was held in 2017. This year's agenda includes the summit itself, Tencent's annual e-sports conference, and a conference on the promotion of e-sports industry.

Tencent Corporation is actively developing business in the field of high technology, AI (artificial intelligence) and electronic entertainment. It owns Tencent QQ and WeChat messengers, which are very well-known in China and abroad. The corporation began to promote e-sports ten years ago. During this time, e-sports competitions were held at the Beijing National Stadium "Bird's Nest", and the discipline was included in the Asian Games. The corporation believes that in the next ten years, e-sports will become a kind of a representative of the "smart industry", as well as an important part of cultural exchanges between young people from all over the world.

The e-sports industry is one of Hainan's economy priority sectors. As part of the project to create a free trade zone on this tropical island, the Chinese authorities plan to promote the development of a modern service industry and a high-tech industry.