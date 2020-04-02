Belarus won’t be able to buy Russian oil at $4 per barrel without market supply — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Belarus will not be able to buy 2 million tonnes of oil from Russia at a price of $4 per barrel, if there is no corresponding market supply, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the statements of Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas.

"This is a matter of market conditions. We always talk about the market situation. If such a time comes when there are offers at such prices, then it will be possible to buy it [oil at such a price], but if this time doesn’t come, or even if it comes, but there is no supply [on the market], it won’t work. It all depends on the market situation," the Kremlin official said.