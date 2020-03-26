The summit took place in a video conference format, closed off to the press

Read also Putin holds call with Macron, joins G20 summit

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The G20 Summit, which took place in a video conference format, is over, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS. "The G20 summit is over," Peskov said. Earlier, Peskov told journalists that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron before joining the summit. The event took place behind closed doors. The heads of state discussed coordination of actions on fighting the coronavirus and economic fallout of the pandemic. The annual G20 meeting is expected to take place in November in Saudi Arabia, which presides over the group this year. Statement

Read also Kremlin spokesman calls tax on interest on deposits of over $12,772 restoration of justice

The G20 leaders agreed to act to counter the coronavirus pandemic together with the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations and other international organizations, says the joint G20 statement, published Thursday. "The G20 is committed to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group (WBG), United Nations (UN), and other international organizations," the statement reads. The G20 leaders are ready to react promptly and take action against the spread of the novel coronavirus, says the final statement circulated after the G20 emergency video-conference summit. "We stand ready to react promptly and take any further action that may be required. We express our readiness to convene again as the situation requires," the document said. "We are confident that, working closely together, we will overcome this," it stressed. Leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) member states support measures undertaken by central banks on the back of the coronavirus spread, as indicated in a joint statement after the extraordinary summit. "We support the extraordinary measures taken by central banks consistent with their mandates. Central banks have acted to support the flow of credit to households and businesses, promote financial stability, and enhance liquidity in global markets," G20 leaders say.