Rosgeo plans to explore India’s offshore zone, to supply seismic equipment to India

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Sevmorneftegeofizika (SMNG), a subsidiary of Rosgeo, and India’s state oil and gas corporation ONGC have signed a contract on offshore seismic 2D and 3D works offshore India, Russia’s state holding said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement has become Rosgeo's largest-ever overseas contract.

Currently preparations are underway for field seismic survey works, which are planned to start in early February 2020.