MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Implementation of the tasks set by the Russian president in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly will require about 450 bln rubles ($7.3 bln) in 2020, Prime Minister candidate Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We worked on the address from the point of view of calculations. I participated in meetings with the president. About 450 bln rubles should be used this year," Mishustin stated.