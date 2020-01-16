PM candidate Mishustin to take up removing barriers for business

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, whose candidacy has been proposed by President Vladimir Putin as Prime Minister, said that if he is appointed as Prime Minister, he will first deal with removing barriers for business.

"The most important thing is to remove barriers for business, reduce costs for business, in any case, talk significantly with business," Mishustin said on Thursday at a meeting with deputies of the United Russia faction in the State Duma.

"These are the most important issues that I will immediately consider from the first days," Mishustin added.