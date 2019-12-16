Defense technology cooperation between Russia, China reached several bln dollars per year

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Military-technical cooperation between Russia and China amounts to several billion dollars per year, Deputy CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Scherbinin said on Monday.

"It [the military-technical cooperation - TASS] amounts to several billion [dollars] per year. However, several other important indicators are in place, including consistency. We have such level of cooperation already during a fairly long period of time," the top manager said.

Russia and China are developing the military-technical cooperation in new spheres, Scherbinin said. "If we speak about further prospects of military-technical cooperation, I am confident this is symbiosis: on the one part, conventional products, and on the other part - work in the high technologies sphere. This symbiosis is the pledge of our future relations," he added.