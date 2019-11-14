Vostochny bank files $137-mln lawsuit against Michael Calvey, Evison holdings

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Vostochny bank filed a 8.8-billion-ruble (about $137-mln at the current exchange rate) lawsuit with the Amur Region Arbitration Court against founder of Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey and Evison holdings limited (part of Baring Vostok).

The information is available in the database of arbitration cases.

The lawsuit was filed on November 13. The nature of the claim is yet unknown.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from the Vostochny Bank on February 13, 2019. Michael Calvey is the key defendant in the case. On February 15, law enforcement agencies arrested Calvey and five others: Vagan Abgaryan, partner at Baring Vostok, Philippe Delpale, an investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok, Ivan Zyuzin, Investment Director at Baring Vostok and also General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Advisor to the Management Board of Norvik Bank, Alexey Kordichev. They are all facing charges under part 4 article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (fraud committed on a large scale by an organized group).