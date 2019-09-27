New generation Gonets satellite system FEED to start in 2020

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Front end engineering design (FEED) of a new generation satellite telephone communication system Gonets will start in early months of 2020, Chief Executive Officer of AO Satellite System Gonets Pavel Cherenkov told TASS on Friday.

"Preliminary design for the next-generation Gonets was completed last year and FEED of the group will start in first months of the next year," the top manager said. "Specific engineering solutions" will be detailed at this phase, he added.

The new system will provide personal satellite telephone communications on the territory of Russia, Cherenkov said. The company at the same time will continue developing the existing Gonets system, providing the infrastructure for the Internet of Things.

A new group of Gonets-2 satellites for the Internet of Things will be deployed in future, chief executive of the state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. It will be able to promptly transmit information from terrestrial sensors, he added.