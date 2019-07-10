Iran, Russia can create mechanism of payments between innovation companie

EKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Tehran expects that an online payment systems will be developed between innovation companies of Russia and Iran, Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said at the INNOPROM Exhibition on Wednesday.

"Iran is currently making software and applications in the cybersecurity sphere, planning in the enterprise resource sphere, integration planning and the Internet of Things. This has very good development in Iran," Sattari said. Iranian science-intensive companies have a very good opportunity for negotiation with Russian colleagues at INNOPROM, he noted.

"Very good and useful applications were also made in finance technologies on the Iranian market," Sattari said. These applications are transferring dozens of millions of dollars daily and speed up financial transactions. We hope this interaction will eventually lead to establishment of an online payments platform and provision of new services in the sphere of trade between innovation and technology companies of Iran and Russia," the official added.

Cooperation in the technology and innovations sphere between Moscow and Tehran through buildup of joint entities "expresses strengthening of bilateral relations," Sattari said.