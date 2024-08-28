Kalashnikov gunmaker ramps up production of components for air-launched rockets

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has ramped up the production of components for air-launched rockets after upgrading its technological process, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (part of the Kalashnikov Group) has improved the technological process of producing sets of mechanical parts for air-launched rockets. The changes introduced have helped considerably boost the output of components for these rockets," the press office said in a statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry regularly reports on the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment and firing positions by this type of munitions.