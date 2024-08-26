One of Kursk NPP’s power units removed to routine repair

KURSK, August 26. /TASS/. The fourth power unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) has been removed to scheduled repair, according to a statement released on the power plant’s Telegram channel.

"Power unit No. 4 of the Kursk NPP was removed to scheduled current repair with modernization elements on August 25. <…> At the moment power unit No. 3 of the Kursk NPP operates at a capacity set by dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and 2 are in the mode of operation without generation due to expiration of the prescribed operation time," the statement reads.

Routine repair is an annual scheduled procedure carried out at power units of all Russian nuclear power plants for maintaining stable operating state of equipment for guaranteed safe power generation, according to the statement.

The radiation background at the Kursk NPP and in the area of its location is at the level in accordance with normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural background values, the statement said.