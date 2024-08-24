Suppressed drone drifted to pier in Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 24. /TASS/. A drone provisionally reported as carrying the full charge was washed to a pier of a yacht club in Sevastopol, City Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

"The drone was washed to the pier of the South Yach Club in [Letchikov] Street. The drone provisionally has the full charge. It is obvious that it was suppressed by electronic warfare aids and fell into the water area during one of Ukrainian army attacks against Sevastopol. The club territory is cordoned now, people were evacuated," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Professionals will now decide whether to blast it in-situ or transport away for destruction, he added.