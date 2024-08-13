Rosoboronexport has contracts for Il-76 transport aircraft supply

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport has supply contracts for Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"The Rosoboronexport’s portfolio of orders has contracts for supply of Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft. Performance is in accordance with terms agreed with partners. We are considering new applications, holding pre-contract negotiations. We plan to show this aircraft to a potential customer in the near time," the chief executive said.

The aircraft has excellent characteristics for its market segment, Mikheev noted. It can also be fitted out with the President-S system automatically protecting the aircraft against missiles, he added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event.