Naval equipment takes one tenth of Rosoboronexport orders — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The naval equipment makes up to about 10% of the total orders portfolio of Rosoboronexport, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"The naval equipment currently takes about 10% in the portfolio of orders of Rosoboronexport. It comprises contracts for supply and joint construction of ships and submarines, various armament for them, and onshore systems," the chief executive said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event.