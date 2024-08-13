Rubin design bureau presents underwater ROV station at Army 2024 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Rubin Central Design Bureau presented the conceptual design of the Oktavis unmanned underwear station to support underwater remotely operated vehicles at the Army 2024 forum, TASS reports.

"A vehicle docking with the Oktavis will be able to recharge its battery or wait for new tasks. The station is cable of analyzing the drone technical status and its software. At least one drone will be ready to action owing to the Oktavis. Depending on hydrographic conditions and tasks of underwater vehicles, it will be to service up to three robots," a design bureau spokesperson said.

The conceptual design anticipates the station will rest on ground or be anchored in water depth, with its installation depth ranging from 500 to 1,000 meters.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.