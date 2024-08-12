Rostec presents import substituted version of Ansat helicopter at Army 2024 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding, a member of Rostec, has presented the ambulance version of the Ansat helicopter in the fully import substituted configuration at the Army 2024 forum, Rostec said in its press release.

"We show the Ansat demonstrator in the fully import substituted configuration for the first time today. All the foreign components of helicopter’s control system and autopilot were replaced by domestic ones; engines of the Russian make were installed," First Deputy CEO of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov said, cited by the company.

Helicopters are in service with the National Ambulance Aviation Services, he noted. They helped to save more than five thousand people during the first five months of this year, including almost one thousand children.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.