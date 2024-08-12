Russian air defenses down 18 Ukrainian drones over country's territories over past day

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Air defense forces downed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Attempts of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attacks with the use of airplane-type UAVs have been thwarted," the ministry stated.

"The air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed a total of 18 UAVs including 11 drones over the Kursk Region, five UAVs targeting the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Voronezh Region," the Defense Ministry added in its statement.