MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry said.

"The central battlegroup liberated the settlement of Lozolvatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, it defeated six Ukrainian brigades near DPR’s Toretsk, Ivanovka, Ukrainsk, Novgorodskoye, Shcherbinovka and Novoselovka Pervaya," the statement said.

Battlegroup North defeats five Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov Region

Russia’s battlegroup North has defeated five Ukrainian brigades and repelled two counterattacks over the day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The northern battlegroup defeated the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian and one territorial defense brigades near Liptsy, Tikhoye, Petrovka, Bayrak and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 165 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155 mm howitzer M777 howitzer, two ammunition depots and four 122 mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroup South wipes out up to 540 Ukrainian servicemen over day

Russia’s battlegroup South has eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed four armored vehicles and a number of field artillery guns, the Defense Ministry said.

"The southern battlegroup took more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades near Stupochka, Katerinovka, Maximilianovka and Seversk of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 540 servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, five vehicles," the statement said.

Russian forces destroy warehouse of Ukrainian aircraft defeat equipment

The Russian armed forces destroyed two Ukrainian electronic warfare stations and a warehouse of aircraft defeat equipment, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a warehouse of aviation defeat equipment and an ammunition depot, as well as defeated the accumulations of the Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 124 areas over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

Battlegroup Center repels three Ukrainian counterattacks over day

Russia’s battelgroup Center repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks over the day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 31st, 151st mechanized and 95th airborne assault brigades," the statement said.

Battlegroup Center wipes out up to 425 enemy servicemen

Russia’s Battlegroup Center eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian servicemen, the Defense Ministry said.

"The enemy lost up to 425 servicemen, a tank, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 APC, five vehicles, a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers," the statement said.

Russian air defenses down ten HIMARS rockets, 81 drones over past day

Russian air defenses downed ten HIMARS rockets and 81 drones over the day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The air defensez shot down ten US-made HIMARS rockets, 81 drones, including 37 outside the special operation zone," the statement said.

According to the ministry, a total of 630 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 28,545 drones, 556 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,698 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,390 multiple rocket launchers, 12,446 field artillery and mortars, 24,115 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

Battlegroup East wipes out up to 125 enemy servicemen

Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminated up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The enemy has lost up to 125 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the statement said.

Battlegroup East improves forward positions

Russia’s battlegroup East has improved its frontine positions and defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades over the day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The eastern battlegroup improved frontline positions and defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian territorial defense brigades near Neskuchnoye, Vremevka and Velykaya Novoselka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

Battlegroup Dnepr defeats four Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has defeated four Ukrainian brigades over the past 24 hours, wiping out up to 85 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Dnepr battlegroup defeated four Ukrainian brigades near Nesteryanka, Rabotino of the Zaporozhye Region, Tyaginka and Poniatovka of the Kherson Region," the statement said.

Battlegroup West defeats seven Ukrainian brigades, including Azov

Russia’s battlegroup West has defeated seven Ukrainian brigades, as well as the Azov special forces (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist), the Defense Ministry said.

"The western battlegroup improved frontline positions, and defeated the Ukrainian, territorial defense, National Guard, as well as Azov special purpose brigades near Sinkovka, Tabayevka of the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka, Nevskoye, Stelmkhovka of the Lugansk People's Republic and Krasny Liman of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 servicemen," the statement said.