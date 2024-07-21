Four settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked four settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, damaging and ruining several houses, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Three drones attacked the village of Petrovka. Two single-family houses were damaged and a car shed caught fire, which was put out promptly. Two single-family houses were completely ruined as a result of a shelling attack on the village of Shchetinovka. A drone attacked an agricultural company near the village of Tserkovny. One building was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, a kamikaze drone detonated near a single-family house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. The house and a passenger car parked near it were damaged.