Militarization of Norway’s north not to increase its security — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The militarization of the northern Norway would not increase its security, but will only provoke an escalation of tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly commented on this issue within the context of Norway’s buildup of military preparations, increase of drills intensity and intensity of operational events with involvement of allies, the increase of NATO’s presence in the Arctic. We noted the gradual transformation of Norway’s northern regions, adjacent to the Russian-Norwegian border, into a well-armed and fortified NATO outpost. All this is being accompanies by Oslo’s assurances of interest in maintaining the regional stability," the diplomat said, commenting on Oslo’s initiative, aimed at blurring Norway’s policy of self-restraint in regards to the foreign military presence and activities within the country.

"In this regard, we would like to note that the militarization of the Norwegian north will not increase its security, but will cause the opposite effect, provoking an escalation of tensions," the spokeswoman said.

She added that Russia does not pose a threat to Norway.

"We are certain that the residents of Ost-Finnmark, which the Red Army liberated from Nazi occupation almost 80 years ago, comprehend this like no other," she pointed out.

In late June, the Norwegian Armed Force’s ‘Finnmark’ operational command proposed to move the boundary of restriction for NATO military activities and exercise 65 kilometers eastward, in order to use more strategically beneficial areas for the alliance’s military and training activities.