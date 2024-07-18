Shipbuilders prepare combat ships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Kronshtadt Marine Plant (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has completed preparing more than 30 ships for their participation in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 28, the USC press office reported on Thursday.

"The Kronshtadt Plant has carried out maintenance and repairs of more than 30 ships and vessels within the shortest time possible, including those built at USC enterprises. The Plant has been the lead enterprise in preparations for the Main Naval Parade for several years now," the press office said in a statement.

This work involved practically all of the Marine Plant’s services. On-site shipbuilding repair teams were also involved in the effort to promptly resolve tasks, it said.

Russia resumed the practice of holding the Main Naval Parade on Navy Day from 2017. The Main Naval Parade is annually held on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and in the Kronshtadt roadstead and brings together ships and submarines of all the four Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. The Main Naval Parade consists of the naval and airborne components: aircraft and helicopters fly over St. Petersburg after combat ships and vessels pass in a parade formation.