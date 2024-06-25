Unified, indivisible security model to be set in Eurasia-Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The system of united and indivisible security in Eurasia should change Europe-centric models, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said when speaking at Primakov Readings forum.

"This speech [of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting with senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry - TASS], I would say, sets the vector of further activities of our country at the international stage, including in the context of building a single and indivisible security system in Eurasia," Ushakov said.

"We are confident the time has already come to seriously think of how to provide real indivisible security and stability on a vast space covering western and eastern countries and, naturally, Russia located in the center between them," the presidential aide said.

The Primakov Readings forum was for the first time held in 2015.