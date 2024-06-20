Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian-made Forpost-R attack drone destroyed a group of Syrian militants, plotting a terror attack on an oil processing facility in the country, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"In the past day, a Russian-made Forpost-R reconnaissance and attack drone destroyed a group of militants near the Faghdad oil refinery in Syrian desert. They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone two times. One Syrian serviceman was killed by a sniper in the province of Idlib.