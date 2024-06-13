Western military district ceases to exist due to reorganization

MOSCOW, June 13, /TASS/. The Western Military District ceased to exist as it was divided into the Leningrad and Moscow districts, the Single Register of legal entities said.

"The termination date is June 5, 2024," it said.

New entries include the Leningrad and Moscow districts. Hero of Russia Colonel General Alexander Lapin and Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev are the commanders.

The Moscow Military District comprises Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Kostroma, Lipetsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl regions and the city of Moscow.

The regions were revived because of NATO eastward enlargement to Russian borders.