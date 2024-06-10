One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The leader of an organization called Volunteer Movement Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (designated as extremist and banned in Russia), Nikolay Kokhanovsky, was liquidated in the battles for Volchansk, the Strana news outlet reported.

Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists. In 2016, members of his movement staged a raid against subsidiaries of Russian banks in Kiev, and also hurled stones at the office of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov. He is also remembered for participating in rallies gainst the Minsk agreements in 2019.