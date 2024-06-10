HeliRussia showcases unmanned helicopter to fight sea drones

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The HeliRussia 2024 exhibition showcases Hunter unmanned scout and attack complex armed with missiles to destroy sea drones.

It was designed by Unmanned Systems Company and comprises two unmanned Hunter helicopters, a ground control station, a ground delivery system, and two transportation platforms.

"It destroys sea drones, slow-speed air targets, armored hardware and hostile troops. It has avionics for automatic mission fulfilment and payload control," the company said.

The helicopter is armed with a remotely controlled turret with 7.62mm machinegun, a system of uninterrupted supply of 550 cartridges, eight air missiles and 16 antitank bombs. There is also a stabilized optical-electronic system.