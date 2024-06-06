Moscow, Minsk working to adopt mutual security guarantees in December — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk plan to adopt a security concept for their Union State and a treaty on mutual security guarantees in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We pay great attention to issues of ensuring the security of the Union State, coordinating the development of a bilateral interstate agreement on mutual guarantees in this sphere and assisting our security councils in their work on a Security Concept for the Union State," the senior Russian diplomat said. "We expect that these documents will be adopted simultaneously at a December meeting of the Supreme State Council," he added.

Galuzin also emphasized that Russia fully supported the proposal made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to hold conferences on Eurasian security in Minsk on a regular basis. "We are confident that the second such conference scheduled for next fall will not only build on the success of the first one [held] last October, but will also outshine it," he concluded.

