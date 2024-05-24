{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

12 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

Three men were wounded, five residential houses and an administrative building were damaged

DONETSK, May 24. /TASS/. Twelve shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Twelve shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces were reported in Donetsk and Goorlovka, with 27 rounds being fired. Shelling was conducted from 155 artillery systems, including with the use of cluster munitions. Ukrainian troops also used a combat drone," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Three men were wounded, five residential houses and an administrative building were damaged, he added.

Conflict in Syria
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eleven times in past day
During the day, shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra were reported in the Latakia governorate
Ukrainian troops booby-trapped bodies of dead civilians before retreating from Avdeyevka
According to the official, in some cases, family members saw the bodies of their dead relatives booby-trapped by the troops
Chinese army releases 3D simulation of missile strike on Taiwan
The footage ended with missiles hitting targets in Taiwan's administrative center, Taipei, and two other cities, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Japan imposes sanctions over alleged North Korean weapons deliveries to Russia
As part of its anti-Russian sanctions, Tokyo imposed sanctions on two Cyprus-based companies
Slovak PM’s shooter planned assassination attempt two days in advance — website
Juraj Cintula said that he did not want to kill Fico, but only intended to "damage his health" enough so that the politician would not be able to carry out his duties as prime minister
China uses bombers to simulate strikes on targets near Taiwan
Earlier, the Chinese military said that the country’s army had essentially surrounded the island while rehearsing various scenarios to check real combat capabilities
Concentrations of militants in Afghanistan threatening CIS borders — Kyrgyz security chief
According to Kamchybek Tashiyev, international terrorist organizations and "sponsors behind them" are seeking to use social and political tensions across the world "to solve their strategic tasks"
First group of Ukrainian pilots completes F-16 training in US
According to the Politico newspaper, the pilots are now headed to Europe to undergo additional training
Over 20 people detained in connection with Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
In the probe, the FSB has been assisted by its counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Alexander Bortnikov said
Ukraine to face overwhelming defeat unless diplomatic solution found — Hersh
The journalist noted that he is aware that, in the past few weeks, several Ukrainian brigades told their command that "they will no longer participate in what would be a suicidal offensive against a better trained and better equipped Russian force"
Press review: Palestinian state gaining momentum and British PM sets new election
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 23rd
No unresolved issues between Russia, Belarus — Putin
The Russian leader added that if necessary, some things would be agreed on during the current negotiations
Israel has ‘surprising plans’ on restoration of security in the north — Netanyahu
He added that Israel "acts constantly on the northern front."
Press review: Bahrain turns to Russia for Gaza settlement and Moscow answers US asset grab
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 24th
US ready to discuss with Ukraine deep strikes on Russia — secretary of state
"As I said to Congressman [Bill] Keating, we're always open to listening to our partners," Antony Blinken said in response to a remark that the US should send a clearer signal to Ukraine that it can deliver retaliatory strikes on the Russian territory with US weapons
Declassified files from Russia’s FSB detail abuses by US, French troops in 1945 Berlin
Major General Alexey Sidnev who headed the Berlin sector reported a rise in US troops’ crimes against German citizens in his November 9, 1945, memo
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
NATO helping send mercenaries, terrorists to Ukraine, FSB chief says
Alexander Bortnikov specified that these mercenaries come from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan
Georgian minister says Saakashvili to be transferred to prison ‘when time is right’
Ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili is in the private Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military train with tanks near Kharkov
Near the settlement of Korotich in the Kharkov Region, Russian troops hit a sports aerodrome that served as a training base for UAV operators, the defense circles said
Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages on border with Armenia
"Today, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan took control of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh District," the statement reads
NATO won't invite Ukraine to join alliance at Washington summit — diplomat
Earlier, US officials had publicly signaled several times that Kiev would not receive an invitation to join the alliance at the Washington summit
Clue to question on Ukrainian authorities’ legitimacy to be found in constitution — Putin
"It is necessary to look up what is written in the Ukrainian constitution, which government bodies are eligible to be extended under Ukraine’s constitution without any elections," the Russian leader said
FSB chief says ever more countries refuse to bow to orders from outside
"Russia closely cooperates with these countries," Alexander Bortnikov noted, pointing to "the long-established and new contacts in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, primarily in the field of countering international terrorism"
Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks in Minsk
The trip to Belarus became the second foreign visit for Vladimir Putin after he was inaugurated as Russia's president for a new term on May 7
Vucic thanks Russia, China, other countries for their position on Srebrenica resolution
The Serbian leader also listed the countries of Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America that abstained or voted against the resolution
Western special services collaborate with terrorists to destabilize Central Asia — SVR
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that "odious terrorist structures such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS are the spawn of the US and UK special services"
Missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems prove effective on battlefield — gunmaker
"9M333 surface-to-air missiles have been produced by the Kalashnikov Group since 2020 and have proved to be efficient in the special military operation in accomplishing combat missions," the statement says
Russian intel chief sees attack on Slovak PM as attempt to take out unwanted politician
"Liberal elites don’t like him because he dared to advocate the national interests of his country and people," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Ukraine’s military intelligence directly involved in Crocus attack — FSB head
Alexander Bortnikov stressed that all circumstances of that crime would be solved and all the participants in it would be punished
Putin arrives in Belarus on state visit
The Russian president said that during his visit to Minsk, he planned to discuss security issues with Alexander Lukashenko
Putin, King of Bahrain to hold talks in two sessions — Kremlin
The King of Bahrain arrived in Moscow on May 22 on an official visit
African countries resist West's attempts to drag them into Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted the special potential of cooperation between Russia and Africa
More than half of Kharkov region city of Volchansk liberated — lawmaker
Kiev admits that the situation in the region is extremely tense for the Ukrainian army
Ukrainian forces admit Kiev may agree to loss of territory for peace with Russia — ABC
Alexander Bakulin noted that the Ukrainian forces try to stabilize the situation at the frontline, but the Russian Army "continues to achieve constant success" in the Kharkov Region
Russian troops employ silhouette-blurring stealth suits in Ukraine operation — designer
The suits are designed to hide troops from enemy thermal imaging systems, the tech firm HiderX specified
Results of UNGA vote on Srebrenica utter failure — Russian mission
"The only real consequence of the ill-considered move of the Bosniaks and those who support them was the opening of Pandora's Box of 'genocidal' files that lie gathering dust 'in the closets' of many," Dmitry Polyansky noted
No weapons from West can turn tide of special operation — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West was now "intensively provoking tensions and constantly raising the level of escalation"
Taiwan's new leadership pushing island towards war with China, says Beijing
Wu Qian stressed that the People’s Liberation Army of China "will continue to take necessary countermeasures" in response to supporters of "Taiwan’s independence"
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
EU to feel full extent of Russia's wrath should it use its assets to help Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia has a full arsenal of political and economic response measures against unfriendly countries
Putin signs decree allowing seizure of US assets in Russia
Under the decree, the Russian copyright holder has the right to "apply to the court with a claim to establish the fact of unjustified deprivation of his rights to property due to a decision by a US state or judicial authority and to receive compensation for said damage"
Russian troops blocking Starlink service in Ukraine — NYT
It is reported that Starlink satellite internet service has been critical to the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Finland sees no need to discuss sending its troops to Ukraine — president
"Sometimes small and big countries can differ in their rhetoric," Finnish president Alexander Stubb noted
Taliban can stabilize Afghanistan if left to its own devices — FSB director
"Undoubtedly, we cannot but be concerned about what is happening in this country," Alexander Bortnikov said, adding that "positive trends should be noted"
Slovak PM’s condition improving following assassination attempt — doctors
An armed attack on Robert Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Hull of crashed presidential helicopter has no bullet traces — Iranian General Staff
The General Staff reported that "it can be said with certainty that the crashed helicopter caught fire only after hitting an elevation"
Captured THeMIS robot may help Russian Armed Forces penetrate Ukrainian positions
Federico Borsari noted that in the event that there was encrypted data or stored information found in the vehicle's systems, this could pose an immediate threat to the Ukrainian operators by potentially revealing their location
Russia to retaliate Romania's decision to declare its diplomat persona non grata — MFA
On Friday, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the preliminary detention of a Romanian citizen in the country on charges of treason
Russian court bans Czech CEZ from disputing with Gazprom Export abroad
In case of violation of the ban, the court ruled to recover 57.7 mln euro from the Czech company in favor of Gazprom Export
BRICS countries' satellite constellation exceeds 1,200 spacecraft — Roscosmos CEO
Roscosmos invited partners to cooperate in crewed flights
Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Donetsk area over past day
Russian troops repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
Sanctions against Russia, China, Iran produced no results — US senator
Rand Paul also criticized the US administration’s plans to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Ukrainian soldier defects to Russia on T-64 tank
In February 2024, Maxim Likhachev was transferred to the 119th territorial defense brigade, and a month later - to the 59th separate mechanized infantry brigade
West in disarray as Moscow seizes initiative in Ukraine, says Russian intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, after a year and a half of "droning on about Russia’s so-called strategic defeat on the battlefield," Western politicians find themselves in a much different position today
Kiev resorting to total terrorism as it stands no chance to win on battlefield — FSB head
Alexander Bortnikov also referred to systematic Ukrainian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure inside Russia, sabotage in Russian border regions
Zaporozhye Region governor announces plans to rebuild liberated Rabotino
Yevgeny Balitsky emphasized that Rabotino had no strategic significance, but the Kiev regime had merely made it "a symbol of counteroffensive"
US trains Ukraine for possible nuclear emergency — official
According to National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, Washington is "working to reduce nuclear risks in Ukraine"
US launches comprehensive review of cooperation with Georgia — secretary of state
The US administration is launching new policy of visa restrictions against Georgian state officials, Antony Blinken said
Hungary to suspend NATO membership if alliance’s plans against Russia remain — expert
It is reported that the Hungarian Peace Circle would support the government's work "to explain how Hungary can remain a NATO member without having to participate in the alliance's military mission in Ukraine, namely the war against Russia"
Russian troops destroy 38 Ukrainian observation posts in Kherson area — governor
The Battlegroup Dnepr actively defended the left bank of the Dnieper River: artillery fire denied Ukrainian armed formations the ability to regroup, destroying enemy boats, reconnaissance and strike drones
China takes measures against US defense companies over Russia-related sanctions — MFA
The decision to impose retaliatory measures by China comes into force on May 22, 2024
Georgian PM says EU commissioner sought to scare him by mentioning attack on Slovak PM
Irakli Kobakhidze said he wanted to make the threat public as a precaution
Trade turnover in CIS up two thirds in four years — Russian PM
Moreover, the implementation of the plan ensured an increase in accumulated direct foreign investment by 2%, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Russia ready to help Africa defend its sovereignty — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that the fight against new colonial and neo-colonial practices was coming to the forefront
Some US intelligence community members blame US for Ukraine conflict — US journalist
The US investigative journalist also pointed to "the haphazard state of the Biden administration’s foreign policy"
Iranian president’s helicopter caught fire only after crashing — General Staff
According to a statement, after the crash, the pilot managed to "establish contact with the pilots of two more helicopters"
FSB chief accuses US, UK of trying to hijack CIS financial systems
"We see secondary sanctions against our partners as evidence of the neocolonial policies of Washington and London, which serve as a cover for attempts to implement a course of action aimed at establishing total control over trade and financial operations within the CIS," Alexander Bortnikov noted
Countries that recognize Palestine
Read more
An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Reuters says Kiev’s expectations of the event have become way less optimistic
Read more
"Moreover, Chisinau is being pressured to consider giving up its national identity and statehood in general," Alexander Bortnikov pointed out
Read more
An unspecified commercial facility near the city of Alushta was also hit, but it was empty at the time of the attack
Read more
It is recalled that Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine amounts to 28 billion euro
Read more
Sebastien Lecornu said that the launch "demonstrates their superiority and operational reliability"
Read more
It is reported that the sides are dynamically developing inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations
Read more
"There are many commissioners and they are constantly changing and talking nonsense," the Russian president said
Read more
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 920 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Moscow and Minsk have "no unresolved issues", in particular in the energy sector, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Pavel Knyazev noted that Russia currently "receives replies" from friendly countries, invited to the Council meeting
Read more
Dmitry Suslov emphasized that the US is "frankly making it clear that it is ready to throw Georgia, its sovereignty and its survival into the furnace of this geopolitical struggle against Russia"
Read more
Some units that are being redeployed from the Donetsk area to other sectors along the line of engagement have almost no armored equipment
Read more
Dmitry Peskov has described the UK elections as its "internal affair"
Read more
According to the statement, adjacent border areas of Azerbaijan will be protected by units of Azerbaijan’s state border service, starting from May 24
Read more
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
Read more
Kiev conceded that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely challenging for the Ukrainian troops
Read more
Peter Szijjarto recalled that the Hungarian government had long stated that it was impossible to resolve the Ukrainian conflict militarily
Read more
In the minister’s opinion, those who opposed the resolution allegedly "have no respect for rulings of international courts"
Read more
After taking Srebrenica, the Serbs offered the Muslims an evacuation
Read more
New information about the disaster will be published only after "complex expert work," the General Staff said
Read more
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that Western countries "are not ready to compromise in order to resolve" the Ukraine conflict, while the planned event "has nothing to do with a search for ways out of the conflict in Ukraine"
Read more
The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan seized Russia's assets in the amount of about $300 billion after the start of the special military operation
Read more
Radoslaw Sikorski said that the West only needs to provide funding and weapons to Ukrainians
Read more
The missile is designed to engage low-flying targets under enemy jamming conditions and also drones and cruise missiles
Read more
Maria Zakharova noted that those who really cherish peace would neither permit arms deliveries or give a go-ahead to terrorist attacks
Read more
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged that the US will maintain regular deliveries of US weapons and military equipment to kiev
Read more
According to Alexander Bortnikov, Kiev is instead circulating ineffective "peace formulas"
Read more
It is reported that Russian jamming has successfully targeted the GLSDB’s navigation system which enables it to be steered around obstacles
Read more
The Russian foreign minister explained that the Western countries "are waging a war against Russia" despite all the statements that they do not encourage or advise the use of weapons supplied to Kiev against Russian territory
