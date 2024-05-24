12 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, May 24. /TASS/. Twelve shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Twelve shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces were reported in Donetsk and Goorlovka, with 27 rounds being fired. Shelling was conducted from 155 artillery systems, including with the use of cluster munitions. Ukrainian troops also used a combat drone," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Three men were wounded, five residential houses and an administrative building were damaged, he added.