Zaporozhye NPP ready to resume operation at any time — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, February 12. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is ready to go back online as soon as the conditions for this exist, the plant’s director, Yury Chernichuk said.

The ZNPP finds itself in a unique position, being on the line of combat engagement for nearly two years. It has not generated power since the fall of 2022.

"Nonetheless, the plant’s employees are able to ensure the safety of power units and maintain the plant's serviceable condition. As of today, we are ready to resume operation at any moment as soon as the conditions for that are created and give people heat and light," he said at an event on the ZNPP’s 40th anniversary.

The ZNPP’s first director Vladimir Bronnikov, who took part in its launch ceremony back in 1984, stressed that the facility’s safety has always been the top priority for its personnel. "A nuclear sector employee must always find a balance between safety and power generation. The Zaporozhye plans has always boasted this balance," he said.

About the ZNPP

The construction of the Zaporozhye NPP began in 1979 and its first unit was commissioned in 1984. Four more units were put into operation from 1984 to 1987. In 1988, it was decided to expand the plant and build two more units. In all, the plant has six power units with reactors of 1,000 MW each. Over the period of its operation, the plant generated more than 1.2 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is enough to feed Moscow for 30 years or St. Petersburg for 50 years.