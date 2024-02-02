Almaz-Antey to showcase drone computer module at NAIS show

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey aerospace company said it would for the first time display a drone digital computer module at NAIS 2024 exhibition of civilian aviation infrastructure to be held on February 6-7 in the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow.

"Almaz-Antey will for the first time display the mockup of onboard digital computer module installed in various drones to control them. It has been created to unify the onboard equipment with the use of domestic electronic component base and Russian real-time software," it said.

The company will also present technological solutions to create and integrate special drone nests into the security system of interceptor drones that rapidly and effectively counter airspace violators. The drone nests can be operated manually and automatically.

Almaz-Antey will demonstrate Copter-L01-5 and Eri-Mini drone nests. It will also display digital services that help the operator to ensure drone access to the airspace via a convenient web interface that automatically sends the required requests to corresponding departments and services.