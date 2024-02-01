US divides terrorism into good, bad, Iranian senior diplomat says

DUBAI, February 1. /TASS/. The US' tendency to classify terrorism as either good or bad is the root cause of instability around the world, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said at a meeting with Ruslan Mirzaev, the director of the executive committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent.

"The US dividing terrorism into bad and good is the origin of instability around the world. While the unilateral approach of the US is incapable of establishing world peace, <...> the SCO has proved its worthiness in fighting terrorism," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on January 31.

The SCO was founded in 2001 and currently counts India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan among its members, with Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observers, and Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as partner countries. Last July, at the SCO summit in New Delhi, Iran became a full member of the organization, and Belarus signed a memorandum of commitment to gain full membership status.

The SCO RATS is headquartered in Tashkent.