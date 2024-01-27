MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops in the Zaporozhye direction defeated a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotin and Nesteryanka settlements. The enemy lost up to 20 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian group of troops, with the support of artillery, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino and Nesteryanka, Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost up to 20 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two vehicles," the ministry said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the enemy’s Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and the self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika were hit.

At the same time, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the day amounted to up to 250 military killed and wounded, two enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Shumy and Bogdanovka, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of artillery fire, repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shumy and Bogdanovka, and also defeated Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Krasnoe, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Georgievka, Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost up to 250 military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.

Units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the direction of Kupyansk over the day, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 32nd mechanized brigade and the 103rd technical defense brigade in the settlements of Sinkovka, Kharkov region, and Terny, Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 25 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and three cars," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.