NPOmash fulfils 2023 arms procurement order

REUTOV /Moscow region/, January 26. /TASS/. NPO Mashinostroyeniya producer of Onyx cruise missiles fulfilled the 2023 arms procurement order, CEO and Chief Designer Alexander Leonov told TASS.

"Our order consists of two parts and includes serial supplies. The series has increased several times. Everything has been fulfilled 100% without remarks," he said.

The enterprise continues R&D in traditional guidelines. "All the tree guidelines are alive and successfully develop. The strategic, space and cruise missile guidelines are continuing," he said.

It was reported that the Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract with NPO Mashinostroyeniya in 2022 for Onyx missile production.

Russian warships, submarines and Bastion coastal complexes are armed with Onyx missiles. They were engaged to strike at terrorist targets in Syria and are now used in the special military operation in Ukraine.