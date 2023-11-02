Kalashnikov receives no notification about its trademarks frozen in Finland — company

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern was not notified by Finnish authorities about the seizure of its trademarks despite reports to the contrary, the small arms manufacturer said on its Telegram channel.

"Various media outlets have published information about the seizure of trademarks of a number of companies, including JSC Kalashnikov Concern. However, the concern has not received any information about the seizure of the trademarks of Kalashnikov Concern JSC from the official agencies of Finland," the statement says.

Kalashnikov added that they will take legal measures to challenge such actions of Finnish government agencies if information about the seizure of trademarks is confirmed.

On November 1, the Yle television and radio channel reported that the Finnish debt collection office confiscated the logos and trademarks of the companies ANO TV-Novosti, Sberbank and Kalashnikov registered in the country. As lawyer Ari Hietanen explained to Yle at the time, companies cannot dispose of their logos, sell or license a trademark.

Kalashnikov is the flagship of the Russian weapons industry, producing about 95% of all small arms in the country. Kalashnikov Group companies produce not only small arms, but also specialized military and civilian transport and equipment, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, high-speed transport and assault boats for special operations forces, and high-precision missile weapons. Kalashnikov Group exports its products to more than 27 countries around the world.