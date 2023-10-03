US-led coalition’s aircraft create dangerous situations in Syria 9 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the US-led international coalition in Syria created dangerous situations in the country’s airspace nine times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said on Tuesday.

"A total of nine violations, committed by three pairs of F-16 fighter jets, one pair of Typhoon fighters, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle, were registered in the al-Tanf area," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

"Two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered over the past 24 hours," he added.

The official added that "the coalition continues to create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents," adding that its actions "escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace."

In a separate development, one shelling attack targeting Syria’s pro-government forces was committed by the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the province of Idlib.

"According to information obtained by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, terrorist groups known as the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Ansar al-Tawhid, which are active in the Idlib de-escalation zone on the territories of the Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia provinces, are staging attacks on positions of Russian and Syrian servicemen," the Russian defense official said

In his words, the attacks are expected to involve "improvised UAVs and modified long-range multiple-launch rocket systems."

"Commanders of Russian forces and the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic will take the necessary preventive measures to avert armed provocations," Kulit added.