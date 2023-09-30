Russian forces prevent Ukrainian troops from landing on Bolshoy Potyomkin Island

GENICHESK, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr prevented Ukrainian troops from landing on Bolshoy Potyomkin Island, an emergency official in the Kherson Region told reporters.

"Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a drone control point, with four Ukrainian troops killed and another two suffering wounds. Enemy forces were prevented from landing on Bolshoy Potyomkin Island, with 12 Ukrainian troops killed in an artillery strike," he specified.

Two 120 mm mortars with crews and ammunition were destroyed in the island area; a radio electronic reconnaissance station and its crew were wiped out in the Kakhovka area.